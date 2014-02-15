Garcia: Roma will play like fierce pack of wolves

Roma welcome Samp to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday after missing out on a place in the Coppa Italia final due to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Napoli on Wednesday, which saw them beaten 5-3 on aggregate.

And Frenchman Garcia is confident that his side will be extremely determined to get back to winning ways against a Samp team who have lost just one of their last five Serie A games.

"We're disappointed to have been knocked out of the cup," Garcia said. "We'll see a fierce pack of wolves on the field tomorrow.

"We responded well after losing our first game in six months in Turin (against Juventus last month). We'll see what happens this time tomorrow.

"We must play well and with confidence against Samp, not forgetting what we've done up till now. That way we can win."

Veteran midfielder Francesco Totti is set to miss the visit of Sinisa Mihajlovic's men after picking up a knock in the draw with Lazio last Sunday.

However, Garcia does not believe the injury is a serious one.

"Obviously it's better to have Francesco with us but it's just a knock," Garcia added. "I expect to have him back soon."