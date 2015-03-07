Garcia tight-lipped over new deal for Keita

Keita, 35, scored the equalising goal on Monday as Garcia's men came from a goal down with 10 men to hold Serie A leaders Juventus to a 1-1 draw.

The Mali international is out of contract at the end of the season, but expressed a desire to stay at Roma in a post on his official Twitter account on Friday.

Asked about Keita's future on Saturday, Garcia said: "Now's not the time to talk transfers. I can say that I'm happy with him - he's a top player and a great leader."

Roma's draw with Juve ensured they remained nine points adrift of the reigning champions and Garcia is determined to guard against a drop in intensity when his side face struggling Chievo on Sunday.

"Our attitude must be spot on in every game, it doesn't matter who we're up against - top or bottom," added the Frenchman.

"We need to repeat the positives from our recent games - like our intensity towards the end against Juve.

"I want to go to Verona and win the game, playing as well as we know we can.

"We're second and we'll do everything possible to defend our position, starting tomorrow [Sunday].

"We want to go as far as possible in Italy and in Europe this season and we can only do that with the right attitude."