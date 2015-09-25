Garcia wants 'positive run' from inconsistent Roma

Rudi Garcia has called for his Roma players to cut out the individual errors and get back to winning ways following the midweek defeat at Sampdoria.

An own goal by Konstantinos Manolas with five minutes to go saw Roma beaten 2-1 on their travels on Wednesday, a particularly disappointing result considering it came off the back of a 2-2 home draw with Sassuolo.

Roma sit ninth in Serie A, their tally of eight points leaving them seven adrift of early leaders Inter.

"All we're interested in is getting the win," Garcia told the club's official website.

"We've taken one point from a possible six in our last two matches, so we absolutely have to improve.

"We didn't play well against Frosinone and won [2-0], yet against Sampdoria we took the match to them and ended up missing out on the three points.

"We need to repeat the performance we showed against Samp but cut out the individual errors."

Despite the indifferent start to the campaign, Garcia insists he is not worried about his own future at Roma.

Instead his major concern is getting the season back on track, starting with a home game against lowly Carpi on Saturday.

"My only worry is preparing well for the game tomorrow," the Frenchman said.

"We need to reproduce the performance we showed against Sampdoria, cutting out the little defensive errors and trying to be more lethal in front of goal.

"The table isn't an issue at the minute – we're only in week six. We have a chance to pick up some points against Carpi, let's try and kick-start a positive run."