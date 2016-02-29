Garde losing sleep over Villa's plight

Remi Garde is losing sleep because of Aston Villa's plight at the bottom of the Premier League but has no intention of quitting.

Garde's side remain eight points from safety at the foot of the table, having suffered a 2-1 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Frenchman has overseen just two league wins since taking over from Tim Sherwood in November and has acknowledged Villa lack quality in attack.

They host Everton at Villa Park on Tuesday and ahead of that fixture, Garde said: "I am not sleeping very well, as you can guess.

"I never relax, I am always watching football into the night. I am fully focused on that. I will try to analyse what I need to do, what I can change.

"There are so many aspects of the game - psychologically, tactically, physically, technically. I try to adapt what I saw in the game, when I watch the game again, of course, like every game.

"I try to do my best in my position but it is difficult. It's difficult, but no way do I intend to leave this job, this position.

"You have difficult situations in life and you have to cope. I'm strong enough to do so and this is not a question for me.

"I am focused on this and when that is not the case then I am no longer in football."