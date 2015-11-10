Garde: No favours for French players

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde insists he will not favour any of the club's French players as the Premier League strugglers bid to beat the drop.

Garde took charge of his first Villa match with his team holding Manchester City to a goalless draw on Sunday.

The former France international reinstated countrymen Jordan Amavi and Jordan Veretout and French-born Ghanaian Jordan Ayew to the starting XI.

French winger Charles N'Zogbia also made his first appearance of the season off the bench.

Garde, though, denied there will be an overly French influence within the dressing room at Villa Park.

"They are not back because they are French or I knew them," Garde said.

"In a fortnight it can be a different team. They did well but the team did well. I think the spirit they are starting to show all together is better than I saw previously.

"I think Charles is an interesting player. He was quite OK in the training sessions and I thought he could be useful for the team. That's it."

Villa languish at the foot of the Premier League table on five points, five adrift of safety.