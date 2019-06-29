Arsenal and Aston Villa interested in England defender - report

Gary Cahill is available on a free transfer after his contract at Chelsea expired, and it's thought that both Arsenal and Aston Villa are interested.

Cahill started his professional career at Villa, and so may be tempted to return after their promotion to the Premier League.

He would also be reuniting with his former Chelsea defensive partner John Terry, now assistant manager at Villa Park.

However, he wants to remain in London, so may favour a move to Arsenal. Arsenal have been linked with Cahill before - both when he was at Bolton, when the move broke down over the clubs disagreeing about the fee, and in the most recent January transfer window.

A move would provide cover in a position where Arsenal need it, although it would be a significant climb down from some of the players Unai Emery has been linked with this summer.

There are other options in the capital. West Ham and Crystal Palace are both weighing up moves, and at both clubs he'd be a more likely starter.

Despite his pedigree and his experience, you'd imagine most Arsenal fans wouldn't mind if they missed out on him this time around.

