Gary Holt: Jon Guthrie the missing piece for Livingston defence

Livingston manager Gary Holt believes he has found the missing piece of his defensive jigsaw after signing former Crewe and Walsall centre-back Jon Guthrie.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Livi holding an option to extend the contract for another season.

Holt told the club’s website: “(Assistant manager) Davie (Martindale) and I are delighted with this one: he fits the profile we have been looking for all summer.

“We have tried to bring a left centre back to the club all summer, but unfortunately were always beaten to the post, or the parent club had refused to allow the player to go out on loan.

“Jon was always on our radar and we both felt we would be lucky to get him. But we have, and hopefully the Livingston fans will see very soon why we think he will be a fantastic addition.

“We lost three very important players for us last season in our defensive unit, and we both now feel we have replaced them very well for the forthcoming season.”