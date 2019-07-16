Gary Holt not impressed with Livingston second-half display despite win

Gary Holt concedes that Livingston “won ugly” following a poor second-half display in the 2-1 win over Ayr.

The Ladbrokes Premiership side dominated the first 45 minutes and claimed a richly-deserved lead when Aymen Souda, making his first start for the club, fizzed a low drive past Ross Doohan.

The French-Tunisian frontman also headed against the post following some great work by ex-Ayr favourite Nicky Devlin.

However, Livi’s showing after the break was night and day by comparison. The Honest Men levelled through Andy Murdoch and enjoyed the better chances, while displaying more intensity and vigour than their hosts.

And, even after seeing Livi nick all three points through Ricki Lamie’s late strike, Holt was anything but content.

“If I’m being honest, I thought we were shocking in the second half,” said Holt.

“Maybe I gave them too many plaudits at the break because I thought we were excellent and could have been three or four up. We created numerous chances and hit the post.

“After the break we weren’t brave enough to impact the game and sat off it. There were too many players being reactive, not pro-active.

“I didn’t enjoy the second half at all, but it’s something for us to work on – we’ve won ugly. And this game is about winning.”

Ayr boss Ian McCall, meanwhile, was rightly proud of his side’s efforts in the second period which deserved to at least take the game to spot-kicks.

He added: “I thought we completely outplayed them in the second half. We looked fantastic and it was a joy to watch.”