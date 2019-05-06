Gary Neville hammers struggling Manchester United: “There’s nothing I like about this team”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could only muster a 1-1 draw away to a Terriers side that had already been relegated, ending any remaining hopes of a top four finish.

Former Old Trafford defender Neville failed to see any positives from the performance of a playing squad that he believes must be disassembled over the summer.

"This is Huddersfield Town who have struggled all season,” he told Sky Sports.

“You watch them, they haven't got the quality, but I like watching them a lot more than the ones in the red shirts, to be honest.

"At least you can identify with them. There's nothing I like about this United team at all. It's just awful. Look at them. They're the most despondent group of people.

"As a manager, you want to like your team. I look at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I can't imagine he's down there thinking he likes watching this lot - I don't.

"This isn't a team at all. It reminds me of the Tottenham group Mauricio Pochettino inherited, with Kaboul, Adebayor, Capoue in, a group of individuals without any real spirit - he dismantled it piece by piece.

"Ole will need to do the same, it'd be nice if the club got an experienced sporting director to help him, but the shambles of that recruitment reported in the press this week hasn't helped."

