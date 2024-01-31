Gary Neville offers to take 'The Traitors' winner Harry Clark under his wing in bid to stop him being 'exploited' by media companies

Gary Neville has promised to take Harry Clark, winner of the most recent series of hit BBC show The Traitors, under his wing in order to stop him being 'exploited' by unscrupulous agents.

Clark, 23, an army corporal who claimed the £100,000 prize for winning the show, revealed he was now planning to meet with management companies in order to plot his next career steps. While appearing on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Clark met former Manchester United and England defender Neville, who was also appearing on the morning talk show.

During his interview, Neville revealed he had been speaking to Clark backstage and had given him his mobile number in case he ever needed advice.

Neville explained that in his role as PFA Union representative at Manchester United, he'd mentored fellow players (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've just given him my number," said Neville. "I said, 'There's no pressure. All you need is a lawyer. I'll put you in touch with a lawyer'. I'll cover his fees for him.

"I said, 'Make sure that the management company that you sign up with look after you and there is an exit from it'. He's going meeting management companies later on in the week and I always think it scares me to death, that.

"Young football players going out meeting agents and they sign up to contracts that they can't get out of.

"They have money taken off them. They get exploited. I've seen it so many times. As the PFA Union representative at Manchester United where young lads would come to me and say, 'I need to get out of this contract'.

"So I've just given him my phone number and he can give me a call and I'll hopefully point him in the right direction so he looks after himself."

Neville is fast becoming a familiar face to non-football fans, after also appearing on BBC show Dragons Den earlier in January. Neville, who is usually found on Sky Sports' Premier League coverage, was praised following his appearance on the show, which saw him invest in a cacao company which provides a sustainable and spiritual alternative to tea and coffee.

