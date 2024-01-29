Manchester United star Casemiro backs Sir Jim Ratcliffe to take club ‘to highest level’

Casemiro is confident Sir Jim Ratcliffe will help steer Manchester United back on track and bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

The British billionare, who is the CEO of petrochemical giants Ineos, recently acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club with a view to transforming fortunes on the pitch following more than 10 years without a Premier League title in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

“He’s already introduced himself to us,” Casemiro told CNN. “I think with his winning mentality and his wins in all sports, it’s always very important to have people that want to continue growing.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the man to restore United to former glory, according to Casemiro (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

“With his experience, he’ll return Manchester United to the highest possible level. We are very hungry to learn, grow and take the club to the highest place.”

In a season where it was hoped they would build on the third-place finish in the league and success in the EFL Cup, another stuttering campaign sees United down in eighth, while they are also out of Europe and saw their cup defence ended by Newcastle.

It has raised pressure on manager Erik ten Hag but Casemiro believes the Dutchman can still take the club forward.

“I’m not the person who decides who should be manager,” he added. “We have qualified people to decide that but [Ten Hag] showed last season he can grow Manchester United.

Casemiro has backed Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Last season we had really good growth and the team was trending upwards. Of course, Manchester United always needs more and more and always needs to be winning but we showed last season that we are capable of achieving great things.”

The FA Cup is the only realistic avenue left if United want to lift silverware this season after they booked their place in the fifth round courtesy of a hard-fought 4-2 victory away to League Two side Newport County.

It was also the scene of Casemiro’s return to action after nearly three months out with an ankle injury.

Manchester United continued their FA Cup run with a win at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports emerged while he was sidelined that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer but the 31-year-old insists he wants to stay.

“I’m very happy at Manchester United,” he continued. “As I’ve always said, the fans have always helped me. The club is always good to me.

“It was always my challenge to help my teammates and Manchester United keep growing and of course, as we all want, return the club to being the best in the world.”

More Manchester United stories

Reports emerge that David de Gea is close to finding new club seven months after Man Utd exit

This is the Manchester United youngster hailed by pundits as having 'absolutely everything'