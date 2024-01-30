Manchester United eye £40m transfer deal to beat Real Madrid in race for wonderkid: report

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to steal the initiative in the race for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, amid stiff competition from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old centre-back has impressed in the Premier League after making a name for himself on loan in the Eredivisie at PSV last season.

And Manchester United appear to have identified him as a top target in their pursuit of a new defender.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is wanted by big sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils are readying a £40m approach for Branthwaite, who joined Everton from hometown club Carlisle United four years ago for what now looks like a bargain £1m.

However, FootballTransfers claim that the Toffees value the England U21 international at almost double that amount.

With the January transfer window closing on Thursday, February 1 at 11pm, it seems unlikely that United would be able to get a deal over the line before the summer.

Real Madrid reportedly want Branthwaite, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Branthwaite has firmly established himself in the Everton first team this term, starting 18 out of 21 Premier League games for Sean Dyche's side as they look to stave off the threat of relegation.

It's been a momentous 12 months for six-foot-five enforcer, who lifted the Dutch Cup with PSV last season – despite scoring an own goal in the final against Ajax – then helped England to European Under-21 Championship glory.

Everton teammate James Tarkowski has tipped Branthwaite to make the England senior squad by the end of 2024.

