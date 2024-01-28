David de Gea close to new club SEVEN months after Manchester United exit: report

David de Gea's long search for his next club could finally be coming to a close, some seven months after the goalkeeper left Manchester United.

De Gea departed Old Trafford as a free agent last summer, after he and United were unable to agree terms over a contract extension – despite reports at the time claiming that the Spaniard had put pen to paper on a new deal.

Since then, the former Atletico Madrid 'keeper has been linked with a number of clubs from the Saudi Pro League.

De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove award in his final season at Man United (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The latest of those is Al-Shabab, who MailOnline report are in talks with De Gea, 33, over a move to the Middle East.

De Gea could join a growing list of big-name stars at Al-Shabab, who signed Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid last September and are poised to bring in Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla. They have also been linked with major swoops for Newcastle's Miguel Almiron and Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech.

Based in the Gulf kingdom's capital of Riyadh, the six-time Saudi champions currently sit 11th in the Pro League, having finished fourth last season.

De Gea lifted the Premier League title, FA Cup and League Cup with United (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Gea has previously been linked with a switch to Al-Nassr, where the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo just over 12 months ago kickstarted the Pro League's ambition to become one of the top competitions in world football.

A number of big-name goalkeepers have already swapped Europe for Saudi Arabia, including ex-Chelsea custodian Edouard Mendy and Morocco number one Yassine Bounou, who joined Al-Ahli and Al Hilal respectively.

