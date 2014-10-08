Gauld ready to deliver on Scotland debut

The 18-year-old has impressed the Scotland boss since leaving Dundee United for Sporting Lisbon in July, despite only featuring for the Primeira Liga side's B team.

Having left Scotland the winger believes his all-round game has improved and is confident he can produce for his country if called upon for their Euro 2016 qualifiers against Georgia and Poland.

"I have had a good start to the season personally and I think I'm ready to go in if called upon," Gauld told a media conference on Wednesday.

"It would be the best thing to happen to me. Everyone watches Scotland games whenever they are on so just to be involved in one would be out of this world.

"It is a huge step up. You can see that from the training, but getting to know everyone is only going to help.

"I think I've developed further my technical abilities and also the tactical side of the game [at Sporting].

"There's a lot of focus on that, so I think it's has developed me all round as well."

Scotland lost their opening game in Group D to world champions Germany but produced an impressive display and will look to get a victory under their belt against Georgia at Ibrox on Saturday, before facing Poland in Warsaw three days later.