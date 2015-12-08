Gaya: Valencia ready to follow Neville to the death

Left-back Jose Luis Gaya said he is relishing Valencia's new era under head coach Gary Neville, who is determined to make the club a tough team to beat.

Neville replaced Nuno Espirito Santo last week but only took charge of his first training session on Monday, allowing an estimated 3000 supporters to watch on from the stands at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna.

The former Manchester United and England defender's first test comes against Lyon in Champions League Group H on Wednesday, with Valencia needing a win and hoping Gent fail to beat Zenit in order to reach the knockout round.

And Spain Under-21 international Gaya is impressed by what he has seen so far.

"We are full of excitement and desire to get things going with him," he said.

"The past is past and a new era is beginning.

"He wants the team to be compact, hard-working and supportive of each other and Valencia to be a tough opponent.

"We have to be able to have a chance of keeping the ball as otherwise it would be impossible. Let's see what idea the boss has and we will follow it to the death."

Following the midweek European fixture, Valencia travel to Eibar in the midst of a three-game winless streak in La Liga.

Valencia - eighth in the standings - held champions Barcelona to a 1-1 draw last week.