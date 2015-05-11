Genoa 5 Torino 1: Gasperini's men edge closer to Europe

UEFA Europa League qualification is within striking distance for Genoa, who trounced Torino 5-1 in the Serie A.

A second-half brace from loanee Tino Costa inspired Genoa at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Monday and helped the club move up to seventh in the standings.

Genoa are only two points adrift of Fiorentina, who occupy fifth, with three matches remaining, while Torino are ninth in the table.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Genoa led 1-0 at the break via Iago Falque and his 18th-minute opener from close range.

Torino drew level in the 61st minute after Omar El Kaddouri curled a free-kick into the top corner of the net.

That is as good as it got for Torino, with Genoa piling on four unanswered goals during the final 21 minutes.

Costa – on loan from Spartak Moscow – put the home side ahead in the 69th minute following a free-kick that took a wicked deflection.

Andrea Bertolacci doubled the lead with three minutes of regulation remaining, before Leonardo Pavoletti and Costa completed the rout in injury time.