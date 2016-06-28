Genoa appoint Juric as coach

Ivan Juric has been announced as the permanent replacement for departed coach Gian Piero Gasperini at Genoa.

Gasperini guided Genoa to 11th in Serie A last season, but opted to make the switch to Atalanta on June 14.

Juric, who spent four years at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as a player, has been chosen as his successor after guiding Crotone to promotion from Serie B last term.

"Genoa announces that Ivan Juric has officially assumed the post of first-team coach," a club statement read.

"The club announces that Stjepan Ostojic has been named as assistant coach and Professor Alberto Corradi as technical collaborator."

Croatian Juric was an assistant to Gasperini at Inter in 2011 and Palermo in 2012, taking charge at Crotone in 2015 after a spell at Mantova.