Genoa land Sporting winger Capel
Diego Capel has opted for a challenge in Serie A after joining Genoa from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.
Genoa have completed the signing of Spanish winger Diego Capel from Sporting Lisbon.
Capel, 27, had been linked with a move to Premier League side Everton, but has opted to switch to Serie A for a fee that Sporting revealed could rise to €1.3million.
A Genoa statement read: "Genoa has formally agreed a transfer with Sporting for the player Diego Capel,
"The transfer is a permanent deal. Capel has passed a medical, and had his first training session [this] afternoon."
Capel, who joined Sporting from Sevilla in July 2011, picked up a winners medal in the Taca de Portugal last season.
