Genoa land Sporting winger Capel

Genoa have completed the signing of Spanish winger Diego Capel from Sporting Lisbon.

Capel, 27, had been linked with a move to Premier League side Everton, but has opted to switch to Serie A for a fee that Sporting revealed could rise to €1.3million.

A Genoa statement read: "Genoa has formally agreed a transfer with Sporting for the player Diego Capel,

"The transfer is a permanent deal. Capel has passed a medical, and had his first training session [this] afternoon."

Capel, who joined Sporting from Sevilla in July 2011, picked up a winners medal in the Taca de Portugal last season.

