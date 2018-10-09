Genoa sack Ballardini, appoint Juric for third time

Ivan Juric has been appointed Genoa head coach for the third time in two years following the dismissal of Davide Ballardini.

Ballardini – who replaced Juric in November 2017 for his third stint at the helm– leaves the club 11th in Serie A following a 3-1 home defeat to Parma on Sunday.

Juric's first spell in charge of the club ended in February 2017, but he was reinstalled just two months later to replace Andrea Mandorlini.

He was swiftly succeeded at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris by Ballardini, but is back in charge and faces a daunting trip to runaway league leaders Juventus after the international break.

Genoa confirmed in a statement that Juric will be presented to the media on Wednesday.