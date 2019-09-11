George Edmundson is ready to fight for his place at Rangers

Defender George Edmundson knows he must be ready to take his opportunity at Rangers when it comes along.

The 22-year-old has found himself on the fringes since moving to Ibrox from Oldham in the summer, with his only starts coming in Europa League qualifiers against St Joseph’s and Progres Niederkorn in July and last month’s Betfred Cup win at East Fife.

Edmundson made his Ladbrokes Premiership debut in the closing stages of the dramatic 2-1 win over Kilmarnock on the opening day but he has been made to wait for a first league start.

A big reason for that is the form of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic, and while Edmundson admits the pair deserve to be playing, he is keen to challenge them for their starting berths.

“It his hard coming from playing every minute of every game to not playing but Connor and Niko have done really well,” said Edmundson, speaking at the launch of the SPFL Match Attax 2019/20 trading card game.

“And they’ve done well from the back end of last season so they deserve to keep their places so I know where I stand.

“I feel like the harder I work, it will work them harder to try and keep their places.

“But I feel like if a chance does arise I need to be ready for it.

“I’ve just got to wait for it – it is a long season. I’ve just got to make sure I’m fit and ready for it when the chance comes.

“When I first came in, I knew it was going to be a big step up and I’d say in the first couple of weeks I kind of felt that.

“But I feel like as the days go on, I’m stepping up every day and every day I’m just getting that bit better and improving.”

Edmundson said boss Steven Gerrard has been keeping an eye on his progress and giving him advice along the way.

He added: “He speaks to me regularly. I knew when I was coming in that I wasn’t just going to fly straight into the team. You’ve got to earn your place.

“But he does speak to me about little things I need to improve on, or tell me that I’m doing well and to just keep my head up and keep going.

“He’s been great – and all the backroom staff. All the sessions, all the staff are really good and really help you.

“They just want you to improve and be the best you can be.”

