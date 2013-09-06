Gera eyes West Brom return vs Arsenal

The 34-year-old has been out of competitive action since January, following damage to his anterior cruciate knee ligament, but returned to training last month.

After the club showed their faith in him with a one-year contract extension in the close-season, he cannot wait to reward them and hopes the opportunity to do so will come sooner rather than later.

"I have to be patient and make sure I make my comeback when I'm fully fit and ready for games," he told the club's official website.

"I've been working hard on my fitness for around seven or eight weeks.

"If everything is going right then maybe I can play in the League Cup game.

"I haven't felt any problems and I'm getting closer. It's a great feeling.”

Gera has made 173 appearances for West Brom across two spells at the Hawthorns, scoring 28 goals.