Gerald Krasner offers Wigan fans hope with 10 expressions of interest already

Gerald Krasner says “10 different people” have already expressed an interest in investing in Wigan after the Championship club entered administration on Wednesday.

Krasner, a joint administrator from Begbies Traynor, has said he will also be contacting former Wigan owner Dave Whelan to see if he can help.

The Latics are facing a 12-point deduction for entering administration, although when that sanction is applied depends on whether the

club can achieve survival on the pitch.

Gerald Krasner has received interest in Wigan (Handout)

Wigan are the first club to go into administration since the suspension of English football due to the coronavirus pandemic, but speaking on BBC Breakfast on Thursday he was able to offer fans of the club some hope.

“I am pleased to say that since yesterday I have had 10 different people email me asking for non-disclosure agreements which shows there is interest out there to acquire the club but the proof of the pudding is when it comes to writing the cheque,” said Kranser.

“There’s only a month to go until the end of the season. We only got involved yesterday and we are looking through the cash flows as we speak.

“We don’t have an exact figure (of the money needed) but what I can tell you is we will cover the costs of getting through the matches and making sure they are played because unless we finish the season there is no hope of saving this club.

Dave Whelan is worried about Wigan’s future (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“We are doing our very best. I have been involved with clubs before and we have never lost one. I would say to the fans to keep faith, we are doing our best to make sure you have got a club to watch next season.”

Former owner Whelan, who sold the club in November 2018, has said he will see if he can do anything to help.

Kranser added: “I shall be contacting Mr Whelan as soon as possible to see what we can do together and I would ask anyone who wants to help on this to to contact me as soon as possible.”