Gerard handed Barca B role

Gerard Lopez has become the latest ex-Barcelona midfielder to assume the role of head coach for the club's B team after agreeing a two-year contract.

The 36-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique in taking charge of the Camp Nou outfit's second string, with Barca hopeful he can ultimately emulate their successes.

Both Guardiola and Luis Enrique went on to win trebles with the first team after learning their trade with Barca B, but the new boss in solely focused on lifting the club back into the second division.

"It is an honour to return to the club," he told the club's official website. "My family has been linked to Barcelona, I spent many years at the club and me back is better than I could spend.

"As a coach of Barca B have two major challenges – to return Barca B to the Second Division A and help youth players can climb into the first team.

"My experience in the squad and the club branch will be useful to me, because I put myself in the skin of the players. I want to start work and I am convinced that next Pep Segura will a great job. "

During his playing career Gerard made 140 appearances for Barca, scoring 10 goals in his five years there.