Gerhard Struber knows Barnsley need to start winning games

A point was not enough for Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber as his side drew 1-1 with South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tykes boss was delighted with his struggling side’s display as they responded to Josh Windass’ 16th-minute opener with a Cauley Woodrow equaliser.

But the hosts missed chances to win it in the second half and their boss is aware they need to start picking up three points from games if they are to claw their way towards safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

Struber said: “I’m happy with the performance but in our situation, one point is not enough. That is the disappointing reality, it’s not easy because we played so well.

“We worked so hard to get the momentum, we had the momentum. The oppositions goal was very lucky, but we never gave up after that.

“The atmosphere was amazing today and I think the engagement and energy from my team was very good. We created a high intensity game especially in the second half.

“Every single player gave it their all in this game and I think this was our aim. We wanted to show the Barnsley fans a good game, a good performance and hard work.”

The draw ends a three-match losing league run for Barnsley and Struber hopes his team can take take some confidence into Tuesday’s game at home to Birmingham.

He added: “It’s a good next step for my team in their mentality. Hopefully we will kick on after a frustrating time, this was then next stop in the right direction.

“We were very prepared for our opponent, we knew their game style and today will give my team self-confidence for the next opponents.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a very big team with great experience and key players with special quality, but we worked so hard defensively, not just on the ball.”

Wednesday manager Garry Monk was disappointed with his side’s lack of quality on the ball and felt both teams failed to dominate.

Monk said: “We knew it was going to be a battle. I think for both teams, being a local derby, it was a fight to win that battle.

“For ourselves, we lacked consistency and composure with the ball. I think the times we did show composure on counter attacks and forward play we did show we could get into dangerous situations, but we didn’t show that enough.

“I appreciate it was difficult conditions being a derby, but we have to be able to make decisions at the right times. We didn’t do that at the right times.

“The competitive side was there from both teams, but both teams didn’t show that care on the ball. The times we did that, we looked a threat, but it just let us down today.

“This is a big job, there’s a lot of things that need to be corrected to move forward. Everyone is frustrated, I’m frustrated we’re in a patch where we’re not coming out the right side of it.

“Every player is fighting for their future and you have to feel that at a football club. We’re not going to give up, we’ll stick together.

“You can see the league no one is running away with it. We have to make sure we give our all.”