German FA urges coach Low to stay on

A day after the Germans kicked off their quest for a fourth World Cup title with a 4-0 demolition of Australia in Group D, Zwanziger publicly thanked Low for his contribution to the country's football.

"We are at the beginning of the tournament and not at the end but I thank him. This team has brought German soccer forward," said Zwanziger, who failed to agree with Low on a contract extension in February after rushing to announce a deal was done late last year.

"Now I assume and I hope that this (contract extension) will happen. I will give it my very best to make it happen."

Low, sitting next to Zwanziger, refused to reveal whether he would stay on, with his contract running out after the tournament, saying the World Cup was the only thing on his mind and any talks would take place afterwards.

"We talked after the negotiations failed and were satisfied with the situation at the time and we did not want to enter into the talks again before the World Cup," said Low, whose record with Germany stands at 35 wins, eight draws and seven defeats, since taking over in 2006.

He helped the team reach the 2008 Euro final which they lost to Spain.

