Germany 2 Netherlands 2: Dramatic five-minute fightback seals Oranje progression

Netherlands scored twice in the final five minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw with Germany and secure a place in the Nations League Finals.

Ronald Koeman's men had seemed certain to finish second behind France in Group 1 of League A when Timo Werner's first international goal since June and Leroy Sane's second in as many outings had Germany coasting.

Needing only a point to advance, Quincy Promes offered a late lifeline to the outplayed visitors as he cut the deficit in half before makeshift striker Virgil van Dijk completed a remarkable turnaround in the 90th minute with a volley.

The final result was an extension of Germany's annus horribilis as Netherlands snatched a dramatic draw to advance to the final four.