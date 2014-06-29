Germany building for the future with Low

The 54-year-old signed a contract until 2016 with the German Football Association (DFB) in October and president Wolfgang Niersbach is confident the 54-year-old is the man to continue their development on the world stage.

Unbeaten in the group stage, Germany are currently preparing for Monday's second round match with Algeria in Porto Alegre, and the three-time World Cup winners are expected to go a long way in the tournament.

Low had been linked with a move back into club management once their campaign in Brazil comes to an end, with Galatasaray thought to be leading the chase, but Niersbach revealed the head coach will continue until after the European Championships in 2016.

"We still have the clear intention of carrying on with him," the president told Stern magazine. "There are no clauses in his contract which state that it depends on certain results.

"The way we have developed has been fantastic.

"Previously, we were getting recognition for our results while now we're getting a great degree of recognition for our style of play."

Germany are the fifth-highest scorers in the competition so far with seven goals.