Germany players not discussing Low video - Podolski

Joachim Low may have been left embarrassed by footage of his touchline behaviour on Sunday, but Germany forward Lukas Podolski has laughed off questions on the issue, insisting: "This is not a topic for the team."

There was much amusement on social media when clips emerged of Low apparently placing a hand down the front of his trousers before raising it to his nose, during his side's opening Euro 2016 fixture against Ukraine.

However, while Low's actions may have entertained many, Podolski insists the incident has not been discussed by Germany's players.

"This is not a topic for the team," he said. "I think 80 per cent of you, and also me, sometimes scratch their balls. So it's all good."

Having beaten Ukraine 2-0, Germany's next assignment is a clash with Poland, who also won their first game against Northern Ireland, and this game holds particular meaning for Podolski.

The 31-year-old was born in the Polish city of Gliwice and scored both goals when the two teams met at Euro 2008.

"For me, it's a special game," he said. "Poland have taken enormous steps in the last few years."