Germany in the running to host Euro 2024

The German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed it will bid to host Euro 2024.

A DFB proposal, featuring 10 stadiums to be announced later this year, was outlined in January, and a declaration of interest has now been submitted ahead of Friday's deadline.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel presented the declaration to UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis and said: "It was important to me to tell UEFA in person that we stand behind this application determined and united.

"We are aware of the huge challenges a tournament of this size has. But we are confident to say that we can host a first-class and not too expensive tournament due to our great experience, infrastructure and the framework conditions we already have."

Euro 2016 in France was the first edition of the European Championship to have 24 finalists, with Germany's previous hosting in 1988 coming for an eight-team tournament.

The last major football tournament to be staged in the country was the 2006 World Cup.

Germany will be up against Turkey, which confirmed its bid last month, with a joint-Scandinavian bid also tipped to enter the running.