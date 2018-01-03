Germany U21 striker Teuchert joins Schalke
Cedric Teuchert has joined high-flying Bundesliga side Schalke from Nurnberg on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Schalke have signed Germany Under-21 international Cedric Teuchert from Nurnberg for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old forward steps up from 2.Bundesliga to Germany's top flight and has penned a three-and-a-half-year contract.
Teuchert has represented Germany at every age group from Under-15 upwards and scored six times in 15 league outings for Nurnberg during the first half of the season.
"Cedric is a young, talented player who has a bold style of play and a good nose for goal," said Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco. "We want him to be able to take his next steps as a professional with us and we want to help him blossom."
are delighted to announce the signing of Cedric from . The striker has signed a deal until 2021, subject to a medical. January 3, 2018
Spiegel reported Teuchert will cost Schalke between €1million to €2m.
Tedesco's side lie second in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich, after an impressive first half of the season.
