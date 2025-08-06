Manchester United report: £70m striker REJECTS rival move with negative knock-on effect for Liverpool

Benjamin Sesko has decided where he wants to play next season.

22-year-old Sesko is keen on a Manchester United switch, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, despite Newcastle seeing an offer in excess of €80 million (£70m) accepted by RB Leipzig.

Manchester United chiefs remain in talks with the Bundesliga club after lodging a bid valued slightly lower than Newcastle's proposal – a resolution which sees Sesko join the Manchester side is expected, however, which would make for yet more disappointment from a Toon Army perspective.

Benjamin Sesko reportedly turns down Newcastle move

Benjamin Sesko looks bound for Old Trafford this summer (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Newcastle have already been beaten to the signing of Bryan Mbeumo by Man United this summer, whilst the latter's city rivals matched the Magpies' £27m offer for goalkeeper James Trafford, persuading the England No.1-in-waiting to return to the Etihad Stadium.

A number of other transfer targets have seemingly turned down the opportunity to sign for Eddie Howe - ranked No.26 in FourFourTwo's best Premier League managers in history - during a window which the Newcastle head coach has described as 'challenging'.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has endured a challenging summer transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have added Anthony Elanga (£52m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£4m loan fee) from Nottingham Forest and Southampton, respectively, but the headline news from St. James' Park this summer is star striker Alexander Isak seeks to move elsewhere.

Liverpool are hotly tipped to be the Swedish international's next club and have already seen a £110m proposal rejected by the Tynesiders.

Isak is yet to submit a formal transfer request at this stage of the window but Man United's likely Sesko acquisition could force the Newcastle striker into more drastic action.

Howe's side are reluctant to let Isak leave, particularly so close to the beginning of the new Premier League season and without a replacement signed.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim arrives back at Carrington ahead of pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should Newcastle continue to be unsuccessful in their pursuit of a striker, an exit for Isak becomes increasingly difficult for Newcastle to sanction or justify.

In-demand Sesko is valued at €70m (£61m) by Transfermarkt.