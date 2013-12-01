Gerrard calls for Liverpool 'ruthlessness'

Brendan Rodgers' side - who sit joint second in the table - travel to Hull City on Sunday before hosting Norwich City on Wednesday and West Ham on Saturday.

And captain Gerrard believes three wins from those encounters against sides in the bottom half of the table is essential with trips to Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea looming later in December.

"We've got to try and take maximum points. They are games, on paper, that we should be winning," the 33-year-old told Liverpool's official website.

"If we want to achieve at the end of the season what we set out to do, we've got to be ruthless.

"Every month is pivotal and every game is pivotal. But we play a lot of games in a short space of time and there are some really big tests - going away to City, Chelsea and Tottenham are going to be huge games.

"If we show the form that we showed in the second half of last season, then we'll finish in the top four."

Gerrard went on to say he sees Liverpool's away form as key to their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2009.

"When teams come to Anfield, we're ruthless and win games comfortably. Then can we go away and be strong and resolute and nick big, important wins on the road?" the England skipper added.

"If we can do that, Champions League football will be back here next year. And myself and everyone connected with the club will be very happy. That's the challenge."