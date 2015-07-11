Gerrard confident of settling quickly

Los Angeles Galaxy recruit Steven Gerrard has no concerns about becoming homesick as he prepares for his first outing for the club.

The former Liverpool captain is expected to make his first Galaxy appearance when his side face America in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Gerrard's move to MLS is his first stint for a club other than Liverpool, but the 114-time England international is confident he will settle in.

"I think I know enough about myself, having been away from the game for so long. I'm not expecting any surprises really," he said.

"For me, the key is just settling as quickly as I can. The couple of weeks ahead, getting used to the players more, getting used to the staff more; I think that will help me, some time and being on the pitch for real will help me settle even more.

"But I'm not expecting any drastic surprises out here. I'm used to life being a footballer and a professional, so nothing changes as far as playing and training is concerned.

"Away from it, I like to stay pretty private with my family and go about my job professionally off the pitch as well."

Gerrard said he was happy with the progress he had made with team-mates, and expects the adjustments to be minor.

"I've had a great week of training so far. I think time on the training pitch, getting used to each other, getting used to Juninho and all the other players I'm going to be playing with [is important]," he said.

"They need to adapt to me, but I don't think that will take too long. We're already working on partnerships and relationships and I believe they'll progress and become very strong."