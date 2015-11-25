Gerrard confirms Liverpool training return

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard confirmed he was returning to the club next week, but only to train.

The 35-year-old LA Galaxy midfielder had been linked with a return to his boyhood club, potentially even on loan during the MLS off-season.

But the former England star has ruled out playing for his former club again, instead going back to train under Jurgen Klopp.

Working as a pundit for BT Sport, Gerrard said he was looking forward to learning from the German manager.

"Next week [I'm returning]," he said.

"I'm going to go in for a couple of weeks and work with Mr Klopp so I'm really looking forward to that, to see what he's about and try and learn a few things off him."

Gerrard became a Liverpool great during 17 seasons with the club before departing at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

Klopp had ruled out a playing return for the midfielder, instead saying the door was open for Gerrard to train.

Liverpool sit ninth in the Premier League after a confidence-boosting 4-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday.