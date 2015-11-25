Gerrard confirms Liverpool training return
Steven Gerrard is heading back to Liverpool to train under manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool great Steven Gerrard confirmed he was returning to the club next week, but only to train.
The 35-year-old LA Galaxy midfielder had been linked with a return to his boyhood club, potentially even on loan during the MLS off-season.
But the former England star has ruled out playing for his former club again, instead going back to train under Jurgen Klopp.
Working as a pundit for BT Sport, Gerrard said he was looking forward to learning from the German manager.
"Next week [I'm returning]," he said.
"I'm going to go in for a couple of weeks and work with Mr Klopp so I'm really looking forward to that, to see what he's about and try and learn a few things off him."
Gerrard became a Liverpool great during 17 seasons with the club before departing at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.
Klopp had ruled out a playing return for the midfielder, instead saying the door was open for Gerrard to train.
Liverpool sit ninth in the Premier League after a confidence-boosting 4-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday.
