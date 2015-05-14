Gerrard has Premier League title regret

Steven Gerrard concedes he will leave Liverpool with the regret of never having won the Premier League title.

Gerrard is set to join Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS at the end of the season and will play at Anfield for his beloved club for the final time on Saturday as Liverpool host Crystal Palace.

The 34-year-old's Liverpool career has seen him pick up winners' medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup, in addition to a memorable UEFA Champions League final victory in 2005, when he played a starring role in the 'Miracle of Istanbul' against Milan.

Liverpool, last champions of England in 1990, looked on course for the league title last season until Gerrard's slip in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea put eventual champions Manchester City in the driving seat.

"I'm really proud of what I've achieved here," said captain Gerrard. "Not winning the Premier League will be a dint in that, but there's nothing I can do about that now.

"That's the only regret I go away with.

"I've achieved an awful lot. More than I thought I would."

But Gerrard could be back to address that lack of Premier League trophy further down the line.

"It's a bit early... but I've got ambitions to stay in the game and I'm currently taking my UEFA coaching badges," he added.

"But to take a role at this club you have to be good enough. The demands and expectations at this club are so high you'd be very naive to take a role just because you're Steven Gerrard or because you had a good time on the pitch.

"If there's a role I consider myself good enough for, then I'd like to come back. I do feel I can contribute in the future. "

On his final Anfield outing, Gerrard said: "I don't know what it's going to be like come the end of the game when I get to say goodbye for real. I've been dreading this moment.

"The plan is to try and keep it together, stay strong and try to avoid the tears."