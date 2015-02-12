Gerrard to have scan on hamstring injury

The Liverpool captain was withdrawn midway through the second half of Tuesday's 3-2 Premier League win over Tottenham at Anfield.

With Brendan Rodgers away in Europe on "club business", assistant Colin Pascoe faced the media on Thursday and confirmed that Gerrard would be sent for a scan.

Gerrard was replaced by Dejan Lovren on Tuesday, with Emre Can moving from defence into midfield, and his performance earned the praise of Pascoe.

"Midfield is his position, he wants to play there, but he will play anywhere for Liverpool," he said.

"When we monitored him to go in at Liverpool he could play at centre back but when he's had the opportunity to play there he's been fantastic.

"When he came into midfield the other day he was fantastic again.

"He's worked hard and waited for his chance and grabbed it with both hands.

"He's young and learning his game but yeah in years to come I'm sure he'll progress to be one. He's been fantastic."

Mario Balotelli came off the bench to score a crucial late winner on Tuesday - his first Premier League goal for the club after a slow start to his career at Anfield.

"Mario is Mario. He comes in every day, works hard, he's one of those guys who when out there he wants to work well," Pascoe said.

"Every team is picked for certain occasions. Mario probably does need a run of games but we've also got Daniel Sturridge to come back in as well."