Gerrard lauds Ramsey as best attacking midfielder

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey is the best attacking midfielder in the Premier League when played centrally, according to Steven Gerrard.

The 24-year-old was played centrally and impressed in Arsenal's crucial 3-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ramsey set up the first of Olivier Giroud's three goals, albeit from a wide area, as Arsene Wenger's men progressed from Group F.

Liverpool great Gerrard said Ramsey was the Premier League's best attacking midfielder.

"Mentally, I don't think he'll be happy himself playing out wide because he hasn't got the legs," Gerrard said on BT Sport.

"His qualities are all in the middle and for me when he's in that form he's the best attacking midfielder in the Premier League.

"So you've got to play your best players where they want to be and I'm sure he'll want to be in the middle."

Arsenal finished second to Bayern Munich in Group F after collecting nine points from their six games.