Gerrard: Liverpool future bright under Klopp

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is excited for the club's future under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Gerrard spent time training with his former club in December and said there was plenty to be optimistic about for Liverpool fans.

"It’s difficult to compare the team I left with the team now as it’s a new manager and a completely different coaching staff," Gerrard is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"Having trained there for a couple of weeks, I’m excited, upbeat and positive.

"I was a big fan of Klopp before he came but having been around him for a couple of weeks and seeing how he is with individual players and his tactics and how he goes about the job, I think that given time and with a bit of patience and time to add to the XI and the squad you can get excited.

"I don’t want to put too much pressure or too much expectations in there because if I say the wrong thing that adds pressure to him and the team and that's not fair."

The former Liverpool captain admitted it was a surreal feeling being back at the club he made 504 appearances for in a non-playing capacity.

"It was different because I'm not a player there anymore. I wasn't getting judged like I used to get judged," he said.

"I just couldn't get enough of what Klopp was saying in tactical situations in the 11 v 11. I found myself straight away after training wanting to keep what he said, why he did it and the point he made to individuals. I just thought it was a great experience.

"I just enjoyed being in Melwood again. If I didn’t have that I would have been at home training alone, so it was great for me to go back in, see everyone and feel that welcome."