Gerrard not changing approach for last derby

Gerrard is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season to join MLS franchise LA Galaxy, bringing a glittering career with his hometown club to an end.

The skipper has scored 10 goals versus Everton - including a hat-trick in 2012 - and will naturally be keen to get one over on the old enemy for the last time.

But the former England international is adamant that the occasion of his last local derby will not alter his mindset at Goodison Park in a game that could prove pivotal in the race for the UEFA Champions League places.

"It's the fixture that I look for at the beginning of the season," Gerrard told the club's official website.

"I love playing against Everton. I've got friends and family members who are big blues and it's all about the bragging rights in the city.

"I'll focus on [Saturday's game] exactly how I have done in the previous derbies I've played in. It's a bit different from a normal league game, but I'm looking forward to that one and hopefully I can add to my good derby record."

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers feels Gerrard's impending move to the United States will be greeted with delight by the blue half of Merseyside.

"I'm sure they'll [Everton] be glad to see the back of him [Gerrard]," Rodgers said.

"He's been an incredible player for this club. He's played in so many derby games and been outstanding."