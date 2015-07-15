Gerrard optimistic despite Galaxy's cup exit

Steven Gerrard had mixed feelings after making his competitive debut for Los Angeles Galaxy's 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake in the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

The former Liverpool and England captain played the second half as Bruce Arena's men conceded an 87th-minute goal to be eliminated in the quarter-finals of the competition.

But despite the defeat, Gerrard said there were good signs from a personal perspective.

"I walk away disappointed with the result. I move away with another 45 minutes out the locker room, so that will get me towards full fitness," Gerrard said after his competitive Galaxy debut.

"But I'm walking away with a cheeky smile, because I'm very happy with my feeling in the game I'm very confident moving forward.

"It's been a whirlwind change over the last week or two. I'm two weeks into a brand new challenge and a very big change and I'm still searching for 100 per cent fitness, but I can feel it coming.

"I'd be very frustrated and disappointed if I wasn't getting chances while the chances are there. I know and have full belief in myself that them chances will sooner rather than later go in the back of the net."

Gerrard missed two decent chances, once denied by goalkeeper Jeff Attinella before later putting an opportunity over the bar.

The 35-year-old said a lack of match practice may have had an impact.

"I'm not surprised [I missed]," Gerrard added.

"I've had two 45 minutes in seven, eight weeks - but I'm strangely very happy at the moment.

"It's given me a flavour of the MLS standard tonight, and I'm very confident that the goals and the assists and the dangerous play will come from me in the future."