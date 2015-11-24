Gerrard to play with Liverpool legends in Sydney

Steven Gerrard is heading back to Australia, headlining a star-studded Liverpool legends side to play a Socceroos legends outfit in Sydney in January next year.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard, 35, will lead an all-stars squad featuring the likes of Jamie Carragher, Ian Rush, Dietmar Hamann and Luis Garcia for the clash at ANZ Stadium on January 7.

Gerrard, who made more than 500 appearances for Liverpool in a glittering Premier League career, is making a return Down Under after he was part of the Liverpool side that beat Melbourne Victory 2-0 at the MCG in 2013.

"It will be great to play with the official Liverpool FC Legends," Gerrard, now an MLS star with LA Galaxy, said.

"The squad looks like it’s a great set of lads, it'll be good to get on the pitch with them.

"Our fans are the best and to play in front of them again will be emotional, I'm sure."

Former manager Gerrard Houllier will coach Liverpool against a Socceroos side featuring the likes of Mark Bosnich, Jason Culina, Robbie Slater and Ned Zelic.