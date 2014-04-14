Gerrard ready for 'biggest month of career'

Liverpool took a giant step towards winning the league for the first time since 1990 as they overcame Manchester City 3-2 in a dramatic encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Philippe Countinho scored a late winner for the hosts with a fine finish after a David Silva strike and a Glen Johnson own goal had cancelled earlier efforts from Raheem Sterling and Martin Skrtel.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson was sent off in injury time, but Liverpool held on to claim a win that keeps them two points ahead of second-placed Chelsea and seven above City.

And captain Gerrard has pledged to give it his all in the final four games of the season as he attempts to finally add the Premier League crown to his glittering list of honours, which includes UEFA Champions League and UEFA Cup wins, as well as two FA Cups and three League Cups.

"I think that's the best we've played all season," Gerrard told Liverpool's official website.

"For the first 30-35 minutes, I thought we blew the so-called best team in the league away. And it could have been three or four.

"I don't think 2-0 is ever enough against the top sides in this league. But it's all about getting the job done, no matter how you do it, and thankfully we got it done in the end.

"I'm enjoying it, it's great to play with so many top players. The journey I've had all the way through the years, there have been ups and downs. At the moment, I'm loving every minute of it.

"I feel 21 again, playing with all these top players. It's probably going to be the biggest month of my career coming up now. I'll give it everything I've got."