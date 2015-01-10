Gerrard set for scan on hamstring problem

The Anfield captain, who this week confirmed he will leave the club for LA Galaxy in MLS at the end of the season, produced a promising first-half display on Saturday but did not reappear after the break.

Lazar Markovic's goal ultimately settled the match at the Stadium of Light, and Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers revealed afterwards that Gerrard's withdrawal was a precaution.

"He'll have a scan on his hamstring," Rodgers said. "It just felt a little bit tight, so we'll just need to manage that and see how it is."

Raheem Sterling was left out of the squad having been allowed to take a mid-season holiday in Jamaica, with his replacement, Fabio Borini, setting up the winner.

Rodgers explained that the decision to give England international Sterling an extended break was part of a long-term plan.

"Raheem will be back next week," the Northern Irishman added. "It's something that was already planned from the summer.

"In my time here, in two-and-a-half years, he's come from the youth team through to becoming a full international player and one of the best young players in European football.

"There's a lot asked of him and if I was selfish I would maybe have him here with me for every single minute because he's been brilliant, but I need to think of the kid and the long-term for Liverpool and for him.

"I felt after the Christmas period, because he's played a lot for me - he's played over 100 games already as a kid and he's just turned 20 - it would be a good period for him to have a rest.

"He missed the FA Cup tie and missed today's game, then he rejoins us again next week and will be fresh and fit for the second half of the season."