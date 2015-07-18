Gerrard thrilled to break Galaxy duck
The third time proved a charm for Steven Gerrard, who revelled in scoring his first goal for LA Galaxy.
Steven Gerrard spoke of his delight at breaking his LA Galaxy duck at the third time of asking in Friday's 5-2 rout of San Jose Earthquakes.
Galaxy fell 2-0 behind at the StubHub Center but former Liverpool captain Gerrard played a starring role in the comeback, first winning the penalty for Robbie Keane to halve the deficit before side-footing home the equaliser in the 37th minute.
There was more to come from Gerrard as his free-kick assisted Keane for the second goal of his hat-trick shortly after the hour mark.
Having missed good opportunities in his first two Galaxy matches - a friendly against Mexican side America and MLS Cup game versus Real Salt Lake - Gerrard was delighted to get on the scoresheet.
"It was very pleasing to get off the mark. I was quite disappointed in the previous two games not to get goals - I had two good chances," he told reporters.
"I'm starting to feel a little bit sharper, I'm very close to full fitness. [Head coach] Bruce [Arena] was shouting 'how you doing?' from about 60 [minutes] but I was pretending I couldn't hear him and kept looking away.
"I felt like a kid out there again. I don't want to come off - I want to play as much football as I can. One of the reasons why I've come to this team was to start all the games and play as many minutes as possible.
"I was determined not to become a squad player. I still feel like I've got energy, I still love the game, I'm enjoying training and I'm settling in pretty nicely."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.