Gerrard: Time for Reds to step up

The Reds suffered a humiliating Carling Cup third round exit at the hands of Northampton Town on Wednesday night.

And skipper Gerrard has issued a rallying cry in an attempt to get the Anfield outfit back to winning ways, starting with Saturday's game at home to Sunderland.

“Football isn't just about highs. Throughout my career I have experienced both highs and lows,” Gerrard told the club’s official website.

“I probably learnt more from the lows because you look at yourself first, look at what went wrong and try to learn from your mistakes.

“The players are allowed to be down today but it's up to players like myself to pick them back up because playing for this club there are big games every two or three days and we need to get everyone's head focused on Sunderland now.”

The 30-year-old midfielder was just an observer as Roy Hodgson's weakened side crashed out to the League Two Cobblers.

That result has followed a poor start to their Premier League campaign, with the Reds slumped in 16th place.

“No one is hurting more than the players who played last night,” Gerrard continued. “We've all been there and all experienced it.

“The last thing we want now is for people to be sulking with their heads down because there's a massive game in three days.

“What I would ask all the supporters is to trust the players and what the players are saying. I've been reading and listening to what they've been saying and they've all said we'll get it right in the end — and we will.”

By Luke Nicholls

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums