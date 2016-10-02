Gerrard urges critics to ease off Henderson

Steven Gerrard believes critics of Jordan Henderson need to lay off the current Liverpool captain.

England midfielder Henderson, who took over the captaincy at Anfield following Gerrard's departure to LA Galaxy in 2015, had been criticised by sections of Liverpool's support following a poor start to 2016-17.

However, the former Sunderland man has re-found his form in recent weeks, netting a stunning strike in a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month, and Gerrard believes that the criticism of Henderson was unnecessary.

"I think criticism happens a lot in football, I've had it myself," Gerrard told Radio City Talk. "It's all about different eras.

"We see players described as the next Paul Gascoigne, the next Bobby Moore. People have got to judge Jordan Henderson for Jordan Henderson. What does he give to the team, what does he give to his team-mates around him?

"He didn't get off to the best of starts – he knows that himself – but he has worked tremendously hard to improve in every single department.

"He really cares. He has shown bits of quality in games this season – especially in the win at Chelsea. The way he presses, the work rate, the high intensity.

"Look at that goal at Stamford Bridge. If any other player had scored that goal the world would have gone nuts."

Gerrard's Galaxy contract is set to run out at the end of the current MLS campaign, and the former England captain has said he is yet to decide on his future.

"I'm wondering whether I should play on for a little bit longer or whether I should call it a day. I haven't 100 per cent decided on that yet," he added.

"I still enjoy playing. I still love coming into training, I still love competing, so if I can carry on and there are opportunities to stay here or go somewhere else then I'll consider it.

"But if nothing comes up I'll try and fly through the coaching badges and see what happens down that road."