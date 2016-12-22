Gerson: I want to be more like Totti than Pogba

Roma midfielder Gerson says he would rather emulate club legend Francesco Totti than Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The 19-year-old has been nicknamed "the Brazilian Pogba", but he is keen to move away from comparisons with the France international.

"The Pogba comparisons originate from my early days at Fluminense. I regarded it as a compliment, because he is a great player," Gerson told GloboEsporte.

"But I am Gerson and I have my own style of play. I was a traditional number 10 in Brazil, the fourth man in midfield who directs play and pops up in front of goal. But I am versatile and can play in other positions as well. It is all about adapting.

"My role models in football are Totti and De Rossi. These guys are part of the club's history and identity.

"I watched Totti play when I was still a kid and now I play in the same team. He always looks after the younger players and the team. He is an example to follow for many, and most definitely for me."

Gerson has made 11 appearances for Roma in all competitions this campaign.