Get ranting with Fanimal

Fanimal has been quiet lately but he’s back for the 2010 World Cup, sporting a trendy new look and a Beckham inspired tattoo. He’s still as noisy as ever and comes with a whole load of new rants aimed at England’s opponents – a great way to keep kids (and parents!) entertained during the match.

Simply bash Fanimal on your sofa arm or aim him at a hard surface to unleash his footie rants. So whether it’s the ref being unreasonable that’s winding you up or you just fancy having a rant at the opposition, make sure you have your very own Fanimal close at hand.

What rants can you expect to hear from Fanimal this year? Here’s a taster:

* Hey Argies, I'll tell you where you can stick your Hand of God!

* Oi Winker! Stop falling about you limp sausage!

* Baguette Pierre? I'll give you some French stick!

* He fell over, he fell over, he fell over!

* The referees a veggie, the referees a veggie!

* I'm neat, I'm meat, you can chuck me from your seat, Fanimal, Fanimal!

Football fans who think they can rant like Fanimal are being invited to share their World Cup rants in a bid to be crowned the UK’s No.1 ranter. Visit facebook.com/fanimal for rant inspiration and to submit your winning World Cup rant.

There are 1,000 Fanimals a day to be won if you pick-up a promotional Peperami.

Fanimal is also available via Sports Direct for £4.99, for those who aren’t lucky enough to win one. Visit www.fanimal.co.uk for more information.