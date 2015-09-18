Getafe 1 Malaga 0: Scepovic gets Getafe up and running

Stefan Scepovic's early goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Getafe over Malaga and haul Fran Escriba's team off the foot of La Liga.

Getafe headed into Friday's encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez having started the season with three straight defeats, but enjoyed the perfect tonic for their ills.

Victor Rodriguez, a thorn in the side of the Malaga defence throughout, worked his way into right-hand side of the visitors' penalty area and supplied a measured cross for Celtic loanee Scepovic to nod home inside two minutes.

Malaga's best chance came when Ricardo Horta powered beyond the Getafe backline, only to slice wide, while Scepovic's assurance in front of goal deserted him when he missed horribly at the back post from close range.

Shortly before the hour, Rodriguez embarked upon a mazy run that would have brought Getafe a deserved second, only for goalkeeper Idriss Kameni to deny him.

The hosts dropped deep thereafter, with Angel Lafita slicing wide on an increasingly rare foray forward, but they hung on to leave Malaga winless and with two points from four matches.