Getafe claim vital point against Real Madrid

Getafe’s charge for Champions League qualification remains on course after a goalless home draw against Real Madrid.

Jose Bordalas’ side extended their unbeaten run to five matches and have now lost only one of their last 13 LaLiga games as they reclaimed fourth spot, having temporarily lost it to Sevilla earlier on Thursday evening after their thumping win against bottom club Rayo Vallecano.

It could have been even better for Getafe if Keylor Navas had not made a superb double save midway through the second half.

Although had Karim Benzema shown the same potency in front of goal in scoring a hat-trick against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, then Madrid might have won comfortably.

The point moved Getafe above Sevilla on goal difference while Madrid remain 10 points clear in third spot and six behind city rivals Atletico in the race to finish second behind champions-elect Barcelona.

Much of the first half was scrappy but Benzema should have done better than flash his first-time shot wide when put through on goal down the right side of the penalty area by Isco after just two minutes.

Karim Benzema, centre, missed a couple of chances for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Mauro Arambarri forced Navas into the first real save of the match after half an hour when his fiercely-struck shot was beaten away by the Madrid goalkeeper.

It seemed to spark Zinedine Zidane’s side into action as they finished the first half stronger, with Casemiro seeing an effort cleared off the line by Mathias Olivera and Benzema bringing a good block from goalkeeper David Soria.

Soria was busy again at the start of the second half. First pushing away a 25-yard strike by Casemiro before keeping out Dani Carvajal’s effort from the edge of the area.

Brahim Diaz was then denied by the Getafe goalkeeper after brilliantly weaving his way through the defence and shooting with his left foot.

The hosts’ best chance for a famous win came after 73 minutes.

Damian Suarez got free down the right and pulled the ball back for Jorge Molina whose low shot was beaten away by Navas, who was then quickly to his feet to smother Jaime Mata’s follow-up in a fine double save.

Getafe had two penalty appeals turned down late on after Mata and then Leandro Cabrera went down inside the box. Substitute Samuel Saiz could have been the hero in injury time but he shot straight at Navas.